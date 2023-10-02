Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler.

A 92-year-old veteran has married his long-term partner in a surprise wedding organised at her care home.

Staff at Beech Hall Care Home in Armley, in Leeds, planned the ceremony as a surprise for Roland Waring - who visits his 76-year-old fiancée every single day.

The ex-serviceman proposed to Jacqui Stevenson, who has dementia, in 2019 - but their wedding plans were halted because of the pandemic.

So, staff took matters into their own hands and organised a surprise ceremony for the couple.

Roland, who has terminal cancer, told ITV News: "They brought me up here and it was all decorated.

"All my family were there and friends, granddaughters and grandsons, and a lot of other people. I was in a daze for the first 20 minutes."

Roland was told to arrive for his daily visit wearing his best suit for a special meeting, but he never expected to see Jacqui in a white dress.

He added: "She looked lovely. She did honestly."

Lucie Cerna, the care home's manager, said: "We had our hairdressers in the morning who helped Jacqui to have nice hair and we did Jacqui's make-up.

"When we put the wedding dress on, Jacqui actually started crying and said how beautiful she looks."

The pair tied the knot in a blessing ceremony, although they couldn't get legally married because of Jacqui's advanced dementia.

When asked how married life was treating him, Roland joked: "Well, it's been alright actually because she stays here and I go home.

"I feel awkward. Some of my old girlfriends might be watching this. They're bound to get jealous."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.