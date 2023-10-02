A company has been charged after three men were killed when a crane collapsed.

The incident happened at a construction site on Dunwoody Way, in Crewe in Cheshire, on 21 June, 2017.

Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford, David Newall, 36, from Bradford, and David Webb, 43, from Northampton, died following the collapse.

Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited has been accused of breaching health and safety laws.

The company has been charged with breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

It comes after a "long and complex" investigation by the Health and Safety Executive.

A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing is due to take place at Chester Crown Court on 6 October, 2023.

