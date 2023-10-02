A Sheffield Wednesday fan has pleaded guilty after mocking the death of football mascot Bradley Lowery during a match against his favourite team.

The Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma. He died, aged six, in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Pictures on social media showed Dale Houghton, 31, laughing at Hillsborough Stadium alongside another man - while Houghton held up a picture of Bradley to the camera.

Houghton, from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

District Judge James Gould told him: "Your actions are utterly deplorable."

The judge added that all sentence options were open, including a prison sentence.

South Yorkshire Police previously said it had applied for a football banning order.

