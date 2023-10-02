Scunthorpe United fans have raised more than £60,000 to help pay staff who it's believed have not received their monthly salary.

On Thursday 28 September Scunthorpe's owner David Hilton announced he would cease funding the club, meaning they'd be forced to leave their stadium.

The Iron are set to play one more game at Glanford Park next weekend (Saturday 7 October) against Brackley before leaving the ground.

The crisis-hit club says it is being forced to leave Glanford Park and move to Gainsborough Trinity amid a row with the owners.

It comes as the FA confirmed it is investigating Hilton over his validity of ownership.

Glanford Park Credit: MEN Media

In a previously issued statement, Scunthorpe United said that "an outside company will be brought in to work closely with the club's creditors to try and ensure all are paid in a timely and professional manner".

That prompted fan groups to join forces to set up a Gofundme page which within three hours had already reached its £10,000 target.

On the page Iron Bru says: “Hello Iron fans and football fans around the UK. We are the Iron Bru podcast, and in tandem with The Iron Hour podcast and many other Scunthorpe United supporters groups and fans, we've created this gofundme page to show solidarity and to stand side-by-side with all staff at Scunthorpe United FC

“This fundraising page has been set up to support Scunthorpe United staff in light of recent news that Scunthorpe chairman, David Hilton has withdrawn all funding from the club. Today (September 29) is payday, and staff have not been paid.

"We're fundraising to set up a fund to support staff in these dire times - when undoubtedly they will need to pay bills, feed families and pay their mortgages.

“Scunthorpe United stands on the brink of the abyss, a proud community club that is over 124 years old, a club full of memories, love and admiration for Iron fans around the world. Chairman David Hilton has left the club on the brink, and its loyal and hardworking staff in dire straits. Please help us to create a safety net for everyone who is employed by the club.”

