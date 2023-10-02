A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was raped at a University campus.

The alleged incident happened at a property on Campus Way in Lincoln in the early hours of Saturday 30 September.

Another 27-year-old man from the Sleaford area, who was previously arrested in connection with the incident, has now been released with no further action.

Superintendent Phil Baker of Lincolnshire Police said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation involving several different lines of enquiry, and we now have a suspect in custody.

“Our officers have been engaging with people in the area and will continue to do so.

“We take reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, and I’d encourage those who’ve been victims of those crimes to come forward and make contact.”

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, please report it to us as soon as possible. We can support you and suggest access to a range of services."

