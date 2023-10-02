Whitby man who disappeared from Scarborough Hospital one month ago still missing
Police are searching for a man who disappeared from hospital more than a month ago.
Christopher Roberts, from Whitby, was last seen on Tuesday, 29 August, when he left Scarborough Hospital wearing just trousers and a hospital gown.
The 59-year-old is described as white with short grey hair and blue eyes, and around 5ft 6in tall.
As well as the Whitby area, he has links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Christopher is advised not to approach him, but to report it to police on 999."
