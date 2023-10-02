Police are searching for a man who disappeared from hospital more than a month ago.

Christopher Roberts, from Whitby, was last seen on Tuesday, 29 August, when he left Scarborough Hospital wearing just trousers and a hospital gown.

The 59-year-old is described as white with short grey hair and blue eyes, and around 5ft 6in tall.

Credit: North Yorkshire Police

As well as the Whitby area, he has links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Christopher is advised not to approach him, but to report it to police on 999."

