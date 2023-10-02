A rapist has been jailed after waiting for a woman to fall asleep before launching an attack on her.

Darrell Crookes, from Doncaster, targeted the woman at a party in 2021. The 56-year-old waited for his victim to fall asleep before attacking her.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke up to Crookes repeatedly saying "I am going to pull your pants off" before he raped her.

Crookes, of Belvedere Drive, pleaded not guilty to rape and two counts of assault by penetration but was convicted by a jury following a trial.

He has been jailed for 12 years.

Det Sgt Fiona Trussell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "This incident has had an obviously devastating effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.