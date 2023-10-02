A murder investigation is underway after a triple stabbing claimed the lives of two men.

Officers were called to Commercial Street in Halifax town centre at 3.48am on Sunday 1 October to reports three people had been stabbed.

They were all taken to hospital. One of the men, aged 21, died a short time later. Another man, who was 19-years-old, was being treated for critical injuries. He died last night.

The third man, aged 18, has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Three teenagers, two aged 18 and one aged 19 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured. “We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions. “What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact. “I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place. "

West Yorkshire Police say they have a "significant police scene" in the town centre as they "conduct specialist searches and forensic enquiries."

