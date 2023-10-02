WARNING: This article contains photos you may find distressing.

Two horses have been left seriously injured after a suspected dog attack.

The horses were in their field in Castleford, in West Yorkshire, when they were allegedly attacked by what was thought to be two pit bull crosses.

Shannon Longdon says her children have been seriously affected by the "terrible" attack.

She told ITV News: "They were devastated, crying and really upset.

"They wanted to hug [the pony], but she was in shock."

Credit: Shannon Longdon

Their pony Gypsy has been left with severe cuts to her face and legs - and she could have to lose her ear.

Ms Longdon said: "We're devastated because she's a really good pony and we don't know if she will ever be the same again.

"She had blood all down her legs and her face, and her ear was hanging off. She was in a really bad condition."

Her 9-year-old son, Tommy Francis, added: "She looked terrible. She looks a bit more normal now because of all the stitches and stuff, but it was very bad when we found her.

"We were very upset."

The family has now set up a fundraising page to help them cover the costs of the vet bills - which are expected to cost at least £1,500. You can donate here.

Ms Longdon is also calling for dogs to be kept on leads around horses, adding: "If you know your dog doesn't like other animals keep them on a long lead. It's not hard is it?"

