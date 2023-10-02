Police have arrested two people and seized weapons and drugs from a crashed car.

Officers were patrolling in Sutton-in-Ashfield at around 2.10am on Monday 2 October when they were overtaken by a car that aroused their suspicions.

They started to follow the car which then sped off and collided with a lamppost at the junction with Northwood Avenue a few seconds later.

The car was searched and a suspected firearm, ammunition and a knife were found inside.

A bag containing multiple wraps of suspected Class A drugs, as well as cash and multiple mobile phones were also seized.

Two men, both aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

One of the suspects was also arrested for possession of ammunition without a certificate and possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This was a great example of exactly why our officers carry out these mobile patrols within the community.

“Thanks to the intuition shown by our officers in deciding to follow a suspect vehicle, we were ultimately able to highlight criminality and seize multiple weapons as well as quantities of suspected Class A drugs.

“We are in the process of analysing the suspected handgun to see if it is in fact a viable firearm, but real or not, there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to have one in their possession.

“Carrying a firearm of any kind without the legal authority or a knife in a public setting are both very serious offences, and any reports we receive of either of these will always result in a strong police response."

