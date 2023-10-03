A 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to killing a grandmother who was hit by her own car.

Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April, 2023.

The youngster, who was 12 at the time of the incident and cannot be named, has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The boy previously admitted a second charge of possession of bladed article, which was specified as a kitchen knife.

Marcia's family described her as "a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community".

The boy had been due to go on trial this week charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Prosecutors accepted this charge and the judge, Mrs Justice May, said he will be sentenced on 1 December.

