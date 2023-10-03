Two brothers aged six and eight have been killed in a crash.

The boys were in the back of a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 on the A52 at Sandilands, near Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, shortly after 3.30pm on Monday.

A woman in her 20s and a third child remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The Astra was travelling south from Sandilands to Huttoft when it collided with the Audi, which was going in the opposite direction, near South Farm.

Lincolnshire Police said their investigation would take time. Officers are working with the boys' school to support their friends, the force said.

Supt Lee Pache, head of specialist operations, said: "This is so very sad, and I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two boys who have tragically died. I’d like to thank the witnesses who have already come forward and appeal to anyone who saw the collision or vehicle before the crash to get in touch.

"It is early days in our investigation, and we will piece together what has happened. It’s a very difficult investigation and it will take time to work through the facts."

He appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

