Four drivers involved in a high-speed race which killed a 20-year-old woman have been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court heard Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Keigan Launder and Riley Duncombe drove at "simply stupid" speeds on the A16 at Utterby in Lincolnshire.

Denii Reynolds, from Grimsby, was the front-seat passenger in Tuke's vehicle when it crashed into an oncoming Vauxhall Corsa on the night of 26 October, 2021. She was fatally injured.

Tuke, 21, told the court he had no memory of the incident and denied knowing whether his driving was dangerous or not.

His co-defendants blamed him for causing the crash by clipping a kerb in his Citroen C1 before the crash.

Tuke pleaded guilty, while the other three men denied the charges. However, all four defendants were found jointly responsible for her death.

They were also found guilty of causing serious injury to the Corsa's driver by driving dangerously.

The court heard how Dobb, 21, Launder, 23, and Duncombe, 19, all stayed at the scene and called the emergency services.

All four defendants were granted bail until their sentencing on 24 November.

Judge James House KC told the court: "A custodial sentence of some considerable length is inevitable in this case".

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said "In effect each was encouraging and egging on the dangerous driving of the others. All took the racing line through the corner immediately prior to the accident."

Mr Janes added one of the defendants was "revving the nuts off" an 11-year-old van, and that the "simply stupid speeds" clearly showed the road was being used a race track.

Expert investigators found that at the time of the crash Tuke was driving at speeds between 75mph and 98mph on a 50mph road.

