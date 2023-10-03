A man has been charged with the murder of two men who he lived with in Leeds.

Abdullah Mirzada, 53, and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed, 65, were found fatally wounded at Back Hill Top Avenue in Harehills shortly after 11am on Saturday, 30 September.

Mr Mirzada was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Robert Jean, 46, has been charged with their murders and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

All three men lived together at an address in Hill Top Mount in Harehills.

A 47-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has since been released without charge and will face no further action.

Mr Mirzada's family said he was a "gentle and kind man".

They wrote: "Abdullah has always worked since he came to the UK in 2002. He never had any ‘cross’ words with anyone.

"If he ever got into a disagreement with another he would walk away.

"We just cannot get this right in our minds."

Mr Mohammed's children said he was a "man of good character".

They added: "He liked to pray and go to the mosque.

"He never got into trouble, so we cannot understand why this has happened.

"We cannot console ourselves; we are unsettled."

