The parents of a man killed in a car crash say he would still be alive today if an ambulance had been sent to him more quickly.

Kyle Goater, from Keighley, died after being involved in a crash on his way home from work on Moor Road, Burley in Wharfedale.

An inquest heard that the 25-year-old would have had an 83% chance of survival if an ambulance had not taken an hour and 13 minutes to arrive.

Samantha Goater, Kyle's mother, told ITV News: "His injuries were treatable if the ambulance had been there.

"We don't want this to happen to anyone else ever."

An inquest in Bradford heard that it took four minutes before the first call to the ambulance service was answered and the accident was initially classed as a less serious category three.

It was later upgraded to a category two but the ambulance arrived one hour and 13 minutes after the first call and Kyle died at the scene.

Credit: Family handout

Kyle's father Andrew Goater said: "It's devastating. Absolutely heartbreaking. He should be here with us now.

"The more you dig into it, the more traumatic it becomes because it's not one mistake - it's a catalogue of errors that have accumulated together which meant Kyle lost his life.

"Our life is not the same and it never will be."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "First and foremost, we would like to express our sympathy to the family and friends of Kyle Goater.

"The Trust contributed fully to the Coroner’s inquest and acknowledges the error made in dispatching an ambulance to the incident.

"We are very sorry for the shortcomings identified and are committed to learning from this."

However, Kyle Goater's parents said they had not received an apology themselves from the ambulance service.

