One dead and six injured in crash which left A52 in Lincolnshire closed for hours

One person has died and six others were injured. Credit: Google Maps

One person has died and six others are injured after a crash in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to the A52 between Sandilands and Huttoft at around 3.30pm on Monday, 2 October, after a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4.

A passenger in the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene and its driver was seriously injured.

A rear-seat passenger in the Audi suffered potentially life-altering and life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital along with two other passengers in the Astra and the Audi's driver and front-seat passenger, who all suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for most of the afternoon and evening.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

