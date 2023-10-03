A South Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with child sex offences against a boy under the age of 14.

Pc Gary Scott is charged with three counts of indecent assault which are alleged to have happened between 2001 and 2003, before he was a police officer.

The force said the 50-year-old worked as a response officer in Rotherham.

He was arrested in September 2022 following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department.

He was suspended from duties and faces an internal misconduct investigation alongside the criminal investigation.

Scott will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 4 October.

Det Sup Int Delphine Waring said: "Allegations of child sexual abuse are always deeply distressing, and I understand our communities will be even more shocked to hear these particular allegations relate to a police officer.

"An investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us and we have remained open and transparent about its progress through the criminal justice system."

