South Yorkshire Police have launched a new appeal for information on the assault of an 80-year-old who was attacked in Maltby, Rotherham, eight years ago.

Tommy Ward was found badly beaten in his home on Salisbury Road on 1 October 2015, by a carer.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His life savings of around £30,000 had been stolen.

The ex-miner died in hospital five months later in February 2016 as a result of his injuries sustained in the attack.

Three South Yorkshire men were arrested on suspicion of murder in August 2016, but were later released on bail without charge.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who is now leading the investigation, has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Despite the hard work of the investigations team over the last eight years, and a number of arrests, no-one has so far been charged over Tommy’s death.

“I would like to once again make an appeal to anyone out there that may still hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us. There must be people out there who know what happened to Tommy, and have yet to tell us what they know.

“I would urge them to think about Tommy’s family who have fought for eight years to find out what happened to him. They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy.

“I’d urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 202 of 28 September 2020."

Alternatively, you can submit information online via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY16C01-PO1

If you have information about this crime the Independent charity, Crimestoppers, can be contacted anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

