The family of a man who died in a collision in Leeds last week have paid tribute to him.

Polite Moyo, 18, died when a white Audi A3 collided with a telegraph pole where the A6120 Ring Road meets with Parkside Road, Meanwood.

The incident occurred at around 3.28am on Friday 29 September.

Polite and an unnamed 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old male was taken to hospital where his condition is now described as critical but stable.

His family have described Polite as "a lovely handsome gentleman."

They said "Anyone who knew him knows he was caring and giving to everyone.

Polite had a pure and beautiful soul and never failed to bring a smile to people’s faces. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the white Audi A3 being driven in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13230541883 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Officers are also continuing to appeal for witnesses who were driving in the area or who live along the route to check their dashcams or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist the investigation.

