Tributes have been paid to two men who were killed in a triple stabbing.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed on Commercial Street in Halifax shortly before 4am on Sunday.

Joshua's family described him as "a kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life or everyone who had the privilege of knowing him".

They added: "No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh.

"The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.

"We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve."

The stabbings happened on Commercial Street in Halifax.

The family of Haidar said he was "a beautiful and loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew".

They added: "We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

"Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

"Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us."

The third man stabbed received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

West Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation. Two men arrested aged 18 years old have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A third man aged 19 years old remains in custody. Another 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

