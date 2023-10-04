The Home Office has been accused of continuing with development work at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire - despite written assurances that all work had ceased.

West Lindsey District Council issued a stop notice last month to prevent work to turn the former air base into an accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

It says despite that "it is clear activity persists at pace on site".

The impasse between the government and the council underlines the concerns of local people who say the 750-strong village will be overwhelmed by the arrival of up to 2,000 migrants.

Resident Sarah Carter, who is part of the Save Our Scampton campaign, set up camp outside the base last week to stage a round-the-clock protest.

She said work had "not stopped at all".

That has now been confirmed by the council, which said the Home Office has not challenged the issue of the stop notice "and has not provided reasoning as to why works on site continue despite a stop notice being in place".

RAF Scampton was home to the Dambusters squadron and the Red Arrows. Credit: PA

The council issued a temporary stop notice last month prohibiting work that could impact listed buildings on the site.

A follow-up visit by officers found contractors had breached planning control by making a "material change of use of the site" and carrying out development, including the installation of portable cabins, without permission.

It then issued issued an enforcement notice and a further stop notice ordering all work to end immediately.

However the council says despite receiving written confirmation yesterday (3 October) from the Home Office confirming it has stopped all work in compliance with the stop order, work is carrying on at the site.

The Home Office continues to refuse to allow the council access to the site to undertakeroutine enforcement monitoring so officers have continued to visit and observe from the perimeter of the site on a daily basis.

The council said intelligence provided by the local community "remains key to its oversight of activity"

The authority said: "Unfortunately, despite written assurances to the contrary, it is clear activity persists at pace on site."

The stop notice remains in place until the related enforcement notice has either beenwithdrawn by the council, or it has been complied with/the time for compliance has passed.

Until such time, RAF Scampton cannot lawfully be used as accommodation for asylumseekers.

Council Leader Trevor Young has previously warned that it is an offence to contravene the stop notice and urged the Home Office to "cease all works".

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.

“We are confident our project, which will house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation, meets the planning requirements.

“We are aware that West Lindsey District Council has issued a notice in relation to the works at Scampton. We are carefully considering the implications of this notice and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

