A man who was driving twice the speed limit before causing a head-on collision with a taxi killing its 83-year-old passenger has been jailed.

Ryan Naughton, of Skye Edge Road, Sheffield, was witnessed driving a VW Golf at high speeds in a residential area before attempting to dangerously overtake another vehicle.

He then struck the taxi which was travelling in the opposite direction and carrying Eileen Epton and her husband Richard.

Naughton had pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

At Sheffield Crown Court Naughton was sentenced to eight years in prison and banned from driving for 11 years and four months.

In his sentencing remarks, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, concluded that Naughton had been speeding in an urban area in the lead-up to the incident on Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, at around 11.50am on 9 September 2021.

"He overtook other vehicles in an exceptionally dangerous manner, and was described as disregarding risk of danger to others and driving in a highly dangerous manner at a speed far too fast for that road."

Naughton will serve at least two thirds of his sentence. He will also be required to to complete an extended driving test before he is permitted to drive again.

Officer in the case PC Natalie Booler, from the Serious Collisions Unit, said: “This sentencing sees a dangerous and irresponsible individual off our streets. Although it will never take away from the grief and harm caused to Mr Epton and his family, I hope this conclusion offers a sense of closure and justice, and our thoughts remain with the family."

