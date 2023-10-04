A man has been charged in connection with a double murder in Halifax.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed on Commercial Street in Halifax shortly before 4am on Sunday.

A third man was also stabbed and received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

Detectives investigating their deaths have now charged Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place, Huddersfield, with two counts of murder, attempt murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates this morning Wednesday 4 October and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow.

An 18 year old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.