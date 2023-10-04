A school in Lincolnshire has paid tribute to two pupils who died following a crash on the A52 at Sandilands.

The two boys, brothers aged six and eight, were in the back of a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 shortly after 3.30pm on Monday.

A woman in her 20s and a third child remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Shona Hodgson, principal at Mablethorpe Primary Academy, said the school was "truly devastated by this tragic news".

She said: "It is absolutely heartbreaking to have lost Louie and Mason, who will be deeply missed, and our love and condolences are with their family and friends during this difficult time."

She added that the school was doing all it could to support pupils and staff as they processed the sad news.

She said: "As a community, we will come together to support the family and each other as we deal with this difficult loss. We ask for everyone to please respect the family’s privacy at this time.

"When the time is right, we will work alongside them to plan a memorial to remember Louie and Mason."

The Astra was travelling south from Sandilands to Huttoft when it collided with the Audi, which was going in the opposite direction, near South Farm.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Supt Lee Pache, the force's head of specialist operations, said: "It is early days in our investigation, and we will piece together what has happened.

"It’s a very difficult investigation and it will take time to work through the facts."

