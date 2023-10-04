Play Brightcove video

Adam Fowler reports

A former FBI agent has paid a visit to a Kirklees school to teach pupils about online safety.

Special Agent, Miguel Clarke, took morning assembly at Slaithwaite Church of England Junior school, as part of a drive to educate children and their parents about cyber crime.

Miguel who is a member of the United States’ National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force, said: “Online safety threats grow by the day and while we don’t want to discourage children and their parents from enjoying time in online environments we do want to equip them with the tools to stay safe.

“You are never too young to be educated about online safety and I can’t wait to share sometips and advice with not only the children but their parents too.

My FBI cybersecurity experience will hopefully help to engage the pupils on the topic."

Miguel is in the UK to address a conference in London and talk to businesses up and down the country to advise on cyber crime, but he was also keen to spend time with a younger audience and share his knowledge.

He said:" Parents need to be aware of the technology their children are interacting with, and the data that is being gathered about them even in a relatively simply action like downloading a game. They need to engage with the process, be educated and know how to create a safer environment.”

Caroline Fowler, headteacher at Slaithwaite Junior and Infant school said they were "thrilled" to welcome Miguel to help pupils start their online safety journey.

She said: " The internet and technology are part of everyday life now within schools so online safety is of paramount importance.

“We hope that by also inviting parents to meet Miguel it will allow them to have open andhonest conversations about the online dangers they may encounter and how to deal withthem.”

