A former trainee solicitor from Hull has been jailed after threatening to slit the throat of a hotel worker as he tried to steal bar money.

Samuel Callister had turned to drink and drugs after having financial difficulties following a fallout with his family.

Hull Crown Court heard the law graduate had been staying at the Travelodge hotel in Pryme Street when he went to the reception desk and asked to borrow £100.

He said he would pay back £200 the next day but the member of staff refused to give him any cash.

Callister remained downstairs drinking before going back to his room. He later returned and went back to the bar area.

Jazmine Lee, prosecuting said: "The defendant climbed over the counter and grabbed the victim by his shoulder and produced a piece from a smashed bottle.

"He raised the smashed piece of glass to the victim and stated: 'Open the till or I will slit your throat'. The victim immediately complied with the request."

Callister took around £100 from the bar till asked the member of staff not to call the police for ten minutes.

He asked if he could leave through the back door but was told that he could leave through the front door.

Callister told him: "You're a good man" and offered to shake the man's hand.

"The victim was shaken up by what happened," said Miss Lee. He was anxious and distressed, could not sleep and did not want to go to work. There was an impact on other members of staff, who were worried that this sort of thing might happen to them."

Callister, 23, of Telford Chase, Kirk Ella, admitted robbery at the Travelodge in Hull city centre on July 27.

Travelodge, Hull Credit: MEN Media

Holly Thompson, mitigating, said that Callister acted out of character and was sorry for what happened. He was at the Travelodge following an argument with his family. He ran out of money.

"The element of substance misuse has very clearly had a part to play in what happened," said Miss Thompson. "He describes his actions as abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Callister handed himself in at Hull Royal Infirmary in the hope that there would be police there. "He waited there until he was eventually arrested," said Miss Thompson.

Callister had a 2:1 law degree from Liverpool University and previously worked as a trainee solicitor. He had previously lived on the Isle of Man but turned to drugs as a coping mechanism for the isolation.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, he had been attending Cocaine Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous. While in custody in Hull Prison, he had been teaching offenders to read and write.

Judge John Thackray KC told Callister: "This is a serious offence. Those who work unsociable hours in shops and hotels are, in some sense, vulnerable, as was your victim in this case. You threatened your victim with a broken bottle.

"This could have ended far worse. The consequences could have been much more serious. Your victim is struggling to come to terms with your offending.

"Some people never recover from an attack like this. Only appropriate punishment can be achieved by way of an immediate custodial sentence."

Callister was sentenced to two years in prison.

