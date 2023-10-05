14 people have been arrested after large quantities of drugs and weapons were found in Rotherham, as part of a multi-agency police operation.

Large batches of prescription drugs and cannabis plants alongside weapons, vapes and steroids were found by South Yorkshire Police at an address in Rotherham town centre on Wednesday.

Large quantities of drugs and weapons were seized from a premises in Rotherham town centre Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The regular days of action, known as Operation Duxford which include targeted police work such as drug raids, are run by the Home Office and the Department of Work and Pensions, among other agencies.

Wednesday's operation focused its efforts on tackling modern slavery in the South Yorkshire town.

Arrests were made for a range of offences, including cannabis production, assault, domestic abuse and immigration breaches.

Inspector Liam Walters, who led Wednesday's Operation Duxford said: "We often find that drug supply has links to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children.

With our warrants in Rotherham today, we have been able to seize and destroy a large quantity of drugs which disrupts the activities of organised crime groups and helps to protect communities from harm as organised crime often feeds into firearms offences, serious assaults, modern slavery and immigration crime."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.