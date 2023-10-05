ALincolnshire cafe has been forced to close after pests and mouse droppings were found during an inspection.

Officers from East Lindsey District Council visited Bubble Farm Museum Cafe in Langrick near Boston on 30 September following a public complaint.

During the inspection, the Environmental Health team witnessed a pest infestation throughout the premises and mouse droppings on surfaces in the kitchen.

They determined immediate action was necessary and a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order was served on the food business operator, Ms Ashleigh-Morris, who is responsible for complying with food hygiene laws. The order required the immediate cessation of use of the kitchen.

On Wednesday 4 October, at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, the council obtained a closure order for the site and it will be in place until they are assured that unsanitary conditions and pest infestations have been rectified.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, said: "Ensuring the health and safety of our community is our top priority. I commend the swift action taken by Environmental Health Officers in addressing these concerns reported to us.

"While the temporary closure is regrettable, it's a necessary step to rectify the situation. The powers used are rarely enforced and only used in the most serious of circumstances where there is a serious health risk to the public.

"I appreciate the community's understanding, and I'm confident that, with everyone's cooperation, the café will soon reopen, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Our commitment to maintaining high standards in public spaces across the District is paramount."

While the café is temporarily closed, the Bubblecar Museum aspect of the business remains unaffected and welcomes visitors as usual.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...