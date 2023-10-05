The M1 motorway is closed between Sheffield and Rotherham due to a multi vehicle collision.

T raffic is being held on the southbound carriageway between junction 35 for Chapeltown and Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 for Meadowhall.

There is standstill traffic on the southbound carriageway. Credit: Highways England

The collision happened shortly after 2.30pm today, 5 October.

Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of 50 minutes on the southbound carriageway. There are around five miles of congestion.

More to follow.

