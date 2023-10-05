M1 motorway closed between Rotherham and Sheffield due to multi vehicle collision.
The M1 motorway is closed between Sheffield and Rotherham due to a multi vehicle collision.
Traffic is being held on the southbound carriageway between junction 35 for Chapeltown and Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 for Meadowhall.
The collision happened shortly after 2.30pm today, 5 October.
Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of 50 minutes on the southbound carriageway. There are around five miles of congestion.
More to follow.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...