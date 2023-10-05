A man who tried to rob a Rotherham shop using an imitation gun has been jailed for more than six years.

Gareth Troop, 27, approached the counter of the Premier shop on Doncaster Road in Rotherham at around 8.45pm on 26 April.

Troop shouted at a worker, demanding money, whilst pulling the imitation weapon from his waistband.

He then let himself behind the counter and hit the worker on the head, causing minor injuries.

However the victim pushed Troop from behind the counter and out of the door of the shop.

Troop then ran to a nearby address where he swapped his clothes in the hope of not being caught.

Troop, of Goldsmith Drive, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 October where he pleaded guilty to possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempted robbery.

He was sentenced the same day to six years and four months in prison.

Investigating Officer PC Jemma King of South Yorkshire Police said the force was "extremely pleased" with the time Troop had been put behind bars.

She said: "The victim showed courage during the altercation, pushing Troop away from them without knowing if the firearm he had was real or not.

“I hope this serves as a warning to those who possess an imitation firearm and intend to use it to cause fear or violence [that] we will not stand these offences."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...