A disgraced former city councillor in Hull has been jailed after having sex with a teenage boy and being found with indecent images of children.

Ryan Langley has been jailed for three years because of his "morally corrupt behaviour" and "depravity" that involved him having sex with the 14-year-old. Hull Crown Court heard that he seemed to "rejoice" when he found out the boy was younger than 16 and, instead of being "shocked and appalled" about it, he carried on with similar sexual activity.Langley, 34, of Hessle Road, west Hull, admitted causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a teenage boy between January 2019 and April 2021. He also admitted distributing indecent images of children and three offences of making indecent images of children.Dale Brook, prosecuting, said that the parents of a teenage boy discovered sexual messages on his mobile phone and he admitted that he had met some adult men for sex. One of them was Langley.The boy and Langley, who represented Derringham ward for the Liberal Democrats, met on a website and the boy told him that he was aged 16, which would be the legal age with no offence committed. When the boy later told Langley that he was only 14, the ex-councillor told him: "You're the youngest I have had."

Langley continued to send messages despite knowing that the boy was only 14.They continued to exchange photographs and videos and Langley discussed having further sexual contact with the boy. Langley was arrested and his phone and laptops were seized.His WhatsApp messages revealed highly sexualised messages with males aged over 18. During those conversations, he acknowledged that he had sex with the boy, who he believed was 16 but later learned was 14.Images of the boy were shared and he expressed the hope of having further sexual contact with him before he turned 16. Langley distributed several photographs and videos of his sexual contact with other boys under the age of 16, including one aged 15.Police also found other indecent images of children, including 62 in the most serious Category A, 44 at Category B, and 75 in Category C.Langley was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must register as a sex offender for life.The ex-councillor is a former deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group and previously represented Derringham ward in west Hull. He was first elected to the council for that party in May 2016 but later sat as an independent from June 2021.He stood down from the council at the local elections in May.