Parts of Harrogate town centre have been cordoned off following a report that a woman has suffered a serious sexual assault.

North Yorkshire Police set up a scene guard around areas of James Street, Petergate, and Market Place in order to carry out a full and thorough investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

The force said residents and local businesses "may notice an increased police presence in the area, as officers continue to gather evidence."

