Four people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving four cars on the A52.

Three people have been left with serious injuries after the crash at the Swaton crossroads in Lincolnshire.

Officers received a call at 3.24pm yesterday, reporting a collision involving a white Peugeot Boxer van, a grey Mercedes-Benz E Class car and a silver Citroen Xsara car near Swaton and Horbling.

Police believe that the van was travelling south on the B1394, the Mercedes was travelling west on the A52, and the Citroen travelling east on the A52 before the incident happened.

The road has been closed and is expected to re-open this morning (5th October).

