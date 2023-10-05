Police have appealed for witnesses to a midnight attack on a house in Ripon after a large stone was thrown through a front window.

The two homeowners, who were sat in the living room of the property on Redshaw Close at around 12.05am on Friday 1 September, were injured by shards of glass.

North Yorkshire Police has described it as "a frightening incident".

The force have asked anyone who saw something suspicious in the area at the time, who may know who the suspects are, or who can provide CCTV footage, to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...