Piran Ditta Khan, who was extradited from Pakistan to the UK in April, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago.

PC Beshenivsky, was 38 when she was killed on November 18 2005.

The married mother of three was shot after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford.

Her colleague was seriously injured in the same incident.

Khan appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday where he also denied two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon. However, he admitted to robbery.

The court heard the two firearms charges relate to alleged possession of a Mac 10 submachine gun and a 9mm pistol.

The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, remanded Khan in custody until his next hearing.

He is due to go on trial in February next year.

