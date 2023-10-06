A Sheffield man who bludgeoned a woman to death and left her body in a Hillsborough house for 11 days has been jailed for life.

Mark Nicholls, 43, has been told he will spend a minimum term of 17 years and six months behind bars after murdering ‘dearly loved’ mother-of-three Emily Sanderson.

Emily Sanderson, 50, was battered at least 13 times by postman Mark Nicholls who then wrapped up her body in his Sheffield home where it lay undiscovered for 11 days, a judge heard.

Jailing Nicholls for life on Friday, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said it was a "ferociously violent attack on a defenceless woman" and added: "There was an unrelenting avalanche of violence visited upon her."

Sheffield Crown Court was played a recording of Ms Sanderson's call to a cab firm which is interrupted by a muffled scream, before a series of dull thuds are heard and the operator ends the call.

Nicholls, who admitted Ms Sanderson's murder, showed little emotion as he sat in the dock listening to the recording with many of his victim's family and friends in the packed courtroom looking on.

Sam Green KC, prosecuting, said Ms Sanderson worked as an escort and the defendant was one of her clients.

Mr Green said that the morning after the killing at his home in Crofton Avenue, in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on the evening of May 19, Nicholls took an early train to Malton in North Yorkshire.

The prosecutor said the defendant was captured on CCTV drinking in pubs and a restaurant in the town with a female companion.

Ms Sanderson's family reported her missing on May 25 and her body was found after police broke into Nicholls' house on May 30.

50-year-old Emily Sanderson Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The defendant's next door neighbour reported that he had seen Nicholls digging in the garden days before and Judge Richardson said he had no doubt the defendant had been planning to bury the body.

Jamie Hill KC, defending, said Nicholls' recollection of the incident is tainted by his consumption of alcohol and crack cocaine.

Ordering that Nicholls serve a minimum of 17 and a half years before he is considered for release, Judge Richardson said: "This was a truly wicked act."

He said: "You perpetrated a brutal murder of a young woman. You repeatedly bludgeoned her with determined ferocity."

And he went on: "There's no one ounce of justification or legitimate explanation for what you did."

Nicholls, who sat in the dock with a security guard and wore a grey jacket over a white open-neck shirt, admitted murder at a previous hearing.

Man appears in court charged with murder of woman reported missing

In a victim statement read out in court today, Emily’s mother, Christine Shann, said:

"Emily was an incredible person. She was deeply and dearly loved by me, her three children, her siblings, her family, and her many, many friends.

“It is impossible to overstate the emotional damage wrought by her murder. Her son and two daughters have lost their mother. Emily and her kids adored and cared for each other, they needed her in their lives and she has been stolen.

“As Emily’s mother, I have had the daughter I love taken away, I have had to experience every parent’s nightmare and live through the death of my own child. Emily had close, precious relationships with all of her siblings and was a huge and irreplaceable part of their lives.”