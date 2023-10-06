Humberside Police are appealing for information after a fatal road traffic collision in Hull on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to reports that a van and an electric bike had been involved in a collision on Staveley Road, Hull, near to the roundabout with Barham Road at around 10am.

The cyclist, a man aged 34, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV, doorbell footage, or who witnessed the collision to contact them on their our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 141 of 5 October.