An 11-year-old schoolboy born with both heart and liver disease has raised over £11,000 for the hospital where he was treated, and has been rewarded with a life-size bear.

Freddie MacDonald from Ossett has been cared for by Leeds Teaching Hospitals since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome as a baby.

To give back he bid at a charity auction for the polar bear, which had been one of 35 on display in Leeds as part of the Bear Hunt Trial.

Today it was unveiled in its new home at his school Southdale Junior, supported by a special guest, former rugby player and MND campaigner-Rob Burrow.

The statue was one of 35 bears dotted across the city over the summer to raise money for the hospitals' charity.

The family have already raised £120,000 for the hospitals' charity but said buying the bear also meant they could help others.

Freddie Macdonald said: "It feels good and I'm proud. I hope it will be used for an inspiration."

Lindsey Burrow, who accompanied Rob to the school said: "I think it's just really inspiring to come here today and listen to Freddie's story. I think for them to give something back means a lot to the family, and it's brilliant to be here today."

