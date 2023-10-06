Three men arrested as murder investigation launched in Barnsley

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of man in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police were called to High Street, Thurnscoe, at around 12.24am on Sunday 24 September following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted near the Butchers Arms pub.

Scott Jackson, 42, was taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital before he was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died in hospital on Tuesday 3 October.

Three men from the Barnsley area, aged 25, 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Police are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

