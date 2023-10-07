A lorry driver has been arrested after the death of a man in a crash in North Yorkshire.

Police were called to the A65 near Ingleton at 7.15am on Saturday, 7 October, after reports that a black Ford Ranger and a white Iveco heavy goods vehicle had collided.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a man in his 30s from Settle, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.

The road remains closed nearby to allow officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

North Yorkshire Police says it expects the road to be closed for some time.

