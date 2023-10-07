A suspected petrol bomb has been found near a former airbase in Lincolnshire which is soon due to house asylum seekers.

Lincolnshire Police said the bomb was found "intact" near the perimeter fence around RAF Scampton on Tuesday, 3 October.

The Home Office plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers on the site, with the first group expected to arrive within weeks.

Officers said that "debris" was found two days after the item was discovered, which is believed to be related to the incident.

There will be police patrolling the area this weekend in order to reassure the local community.

Supt Lee Pache said: "We recognise that this will be concerning to the local community, and want to assure you that we are giving this the attention it needs.

"We’re liaising with the Home Office which owns and operates the site as part of our investigation."

The work to convert the site to accommodation for asylum seekers has been met with opposition from local residents as well as the local authority.

West Lindsey District Council issued a stop notice last month to prevent work to turn the former air base into an accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

