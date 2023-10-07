Two men have been charged with manslaughter after another man was killed in an attack outside a pub in Barnsley.

Scott Jackson was found unconscious near the Butchers Arms pub on the High Street in Thurnscoe just after midnight on Sunday, 24 September.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital but died nine days later.

Thomas Bushby, of Wensley Street, and Max Lowson, of Lancaster Street, have been charged with manslaughter.

Bushby, 25, and Lowson, 26, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 8 October.

A third man, who is 24-years-old, was also arrested and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

