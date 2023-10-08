Play Brightcove video

Video from Barry Cotter on Snapchat.

Barnsley FC players were forced to evacuate their coach last night after it caught on fire.

The League One side were travelling back from their win against Exeter City.

A video shared on Snapchat by Barnsley defender Barry Cotter shows the coach on fire on the side of the M5 near Cheltenham.

The coach was reported to have suffered complications before bursting into flames.

Barnsley FC confirmed the incident in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Tykes said: ""All players and staff on board were evacuated safely. Everyone is in good health.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.

"The club will make no further comment at this time and is focused on ensuring the safe return of staff and players."

