A Scunthorpe United fan from South Korea has travelled more than 5,000 miles to cheer at the club's "last ever home match".

Taehoon Ki, also known as Andy, has been supporting the Iron from afar for nine years.

When he found out this could be the troubled club's last ever match at Glanford park, he said he had to make the journey.

He told ITV News: "It's over 14 hours, it's a long journey.

"Last week I saw the statement that we had to vacate our stadium after today's match and I was so sad.

"It's potentially the last game at Glanford Park so I had to make this decision."

The club said in a statement that it was being forced to vacate Glanford Park and move to Gainsborough Trinity amid a row with the owners.

It came as the FA confirmed it is investigating Scunthorpe's former chairman David Hilton, following serious allegations relating to his financial past.

However, the club has now been bought by local businesswoman Michelle Harness.

Andy Ki added: "I became a Scunthorpe fan 9 years ago.

"In 2015, I played a football game and at the time I got to know David Mirfin, our legendary defender.

"I fell in love with our club."

