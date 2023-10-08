A man's body has been recovered from a river in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the Swillington area of Leeds at around 11.20am after reports of a body in the River Aire.

The body of an adult man was recovered.

West Yorkshire Police said his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Identification of the male is taking place.

"A scene is on whilst enquiries are ongoing."

