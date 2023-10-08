There's severe disruption to postal services in South Yorkshire after dangerous concrete was found in a Royal Mail building.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the roof of the Delivery Office on Pitt Street in Barnsley.

The building has been closed so that the RAAC can be removed.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that all management and staff have been taken out of the building and are working in the outside area.

Andrew Kipling, from the South Yorkshire and District branch, said: "Staff at the unit are working tirelessly to provide some kind of service to their customers and this is being done outside in the yard area of the unit.

"Obviously this is a greatly reduced service due to the lack of space and equipment that can be used outdoors."

