A cleaner who secretly filmed naked women and children in their homes as well as taking covert pictures of women in public has been jailed.

Daniel Winteringham, from York, hid recording devices in the properties he was cleaning in order to watch residents.

The 35-year-old's offending came to light after a young girl saw him photographing her as she undressed and told her parents.

Multiple videos and pictures of women in various states of undress he had secretly filmed were found on his devices alongside thousands of covert recordings of of women and girls taken in public.

North Yorkshire Police also found extreme pornographic images involving animals, which he had downloaded from the internet.

Winteringham, of Sutherland Street, was first charged with some of the offences in October 2022. While he was on bail he tried to get the case stopped by asking one of his victims to lie to the police.

He was charged in February 2023 with perverting justice, in addition to other offences. He had been remanded in custody since February 2023.

At York Crown Court he pleaded guilty to 15 charges including voyeurism, taking and making indecent videos and still images of children, possessing extreme pornography and perverting the course of justice.

The indecent images of children were largely recordings made by himself but also included material downloaded from the internet.

Winteringham was sentenced to 38 months in prison and given a sexual harm prevention order alongside restraining order to protect his victims. He was also placed on the sSex Offenders Register for life.

Det Con Alastair Foy, of York CID, said: “Winteringham photographed and videoed women and girls without their knowledge, including inside their own homes. He committed terrible breaches of trust and violated their safe spaces.

" Winteringham’s actions were outrageous, disturbing and unforgiveable.

" Each of his victims and their families have been seriously impacted by his appalling actions and that impact continues to this day. I sincerely hope today’s outcome helps provide a degree of closure for them."

