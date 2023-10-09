A double decker bus was destroyed by a huge fire on a city centre street.

Crowds gathered as the incident sent a large plume of smoke billowing over Bradford on Monday afternoon.

Footage on social media showed some people running from the area as the top deck of the bus was engulfed in flames.

First Bus said no passengers were on board when the incident started on Broadway shortly after 3pm.

A spokesperson said: "One of our buses on the 607 service was involved in a fire incident on the upper deck this afternoon which was reported to the depot at approximately 3pm.

"The bus was situated at Broadway during a changeover.

"There were no passengers on board and our driver acted calmly and professionally in alerting the emergency services who attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"We do not know what caused the fire and will assist the investigation including a review of CCTV footage."

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the upper deck was completely destroyed.

