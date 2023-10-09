The families of a pregnant mother and three children murdered on a night of violence have spoken of their loss at the opening of the inquest into their deaths.

Terri Harris, 35, was killed by her partner Damien Bendall at her home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in September 2021.

Bendall also murdered Ms Harris's 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and her son John Paul Bennett, 13, as well as Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who was at the house for a sleepover.

Bendall, who was 31 at the time, was found guilty of murdering all four victims and of raping Lacey Bennet. He was given a whole life jail term in December 2022.

An inquest is being held into the deaths at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

In part it will examine the role the probation service played in assessing Bendall, who had a violent history dating back to 2004 and had been described by one probation officer as "cold and calculated and quite psychopathic".

Damien Bendall was given a whole life prison order, meaning he will never be released from prison. Credit: Derbyshire Police

On the first day of the inquest, the court heard from the families of the victims.

Terri Smith's mother Angela described her daughter as "completely dedicated" to her children.

She said: "I could not possibly put the void this has left inside me into words. Some days I question the meaning of my existence."

She added: "When Lacey and John were younger they used to say they were scared of monsters, I told them there was no such things as monsters. How wrong I was."

Jason Bennett, father of Lacey and John, described Lacey as outgoing and theatrical, with a love for making TikTok videos and performing.

He said John was "quiet and thoughtful" and "a caring young man".

Despite being different, the pair "loved each other deeply and always had each others backs".

Charles Gent said his daughter Connie loved to sing and act and to read. She had just started secondary school at the time of her death. He said: "You were my wonderful girl and I will always miss you."

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, North Derbyshire, on 19 September 2021.

Bendall had attacked them with a claw hammer, in different rooms of the house.

He later called police saying he had carried out four murders.

Bendall told officers he had consumed "three to four bags of cocaine and then blacked out".

He initially denied the murders but later pleaded guilty and was told he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

