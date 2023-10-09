A pensioner dubbed the "Man with the Pram" has been recognised for his remarkable fundraising achievements at this year's Pride of Britain awards.

John Burkhill, who has become well known for pushing a pram around the streets of Sheffield as well as completing long-distance races up and down the country in his distinctive green wig, was named Fundraiser of the Year at the ITV awards.

The 84-year-old has raised more than £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his wife June, who died of cancer, and daughter Karen.

He was presented with his award at a star-studded event hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo at London's Grosvenor House on Sunday night.

John said he never imagined he would be taking to a stage with his pram, which he bought in 1964 to carry his daughter.

He admitted that he was "shaking like a leaf" when he picked up the award.

"I had no idea I had won. I told my fundraising manager I wouldn't go anywhere without my pram. And at the last minute he said you can take your pram. And I still had no inclination I would win anything like that," he added.

Legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon was part of the Strictly Come Dancing team who surprised John on stage. She described his achievements as "extraordinary" and that he "epitomises" the Pride of Britain.

"When I arrived John was with his pram trying to get money out of people when the were getting out of their taxis before they went on the red carpet. He never never stops fundraising," she said.

John Burkhill with the other Pride of Britain winners outside Downing Street

It is not the first time John's efforts have been recognised. Just last month (September) he was named a "Point of Light" by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He has also been the subject of a film called One in a Million which tells the story of how he has taken part in more than a thousand official events for charity.

John started his fundraising journey when he lost his wife to cancer 16 years ago – a year to the day after the unexpected death of their daughter.

He said:" While ever I can put one foot in front of the other I will keep [fundraising] as long as I can. I'm 84 now and I still feel alright so I will keep going."

